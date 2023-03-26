Coldplay’s Chris Martin skips dinner, following Bruce Springsteen’s advice

Coldplay’s Chris Martin said that after learning that Bruce Springsteen doesn’t eat anything after 4pm he has decided to do the same.

“I don’t actually have dinner anymore. I stop eating at four, and I learned that from having lunch with Bruce Springsteen. That’s really true,” said Martin.

Martin had met Bruce and his wife Patti Scialfa in June 2022 for a meal after a Coldplay concert at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field.

Martin on Springteen

“I was on a really strict diet anyway, but I was like, ‘Bruce looks even more in shape than me.’”

His wife said, “He’s only eating one meal a day.”

- Advertisement -

“So I was like, ‘well there we go, there’s my next challenge,” said Martin.

Previously Martin had said that he practices fasting once a week, drinking only water.

“I fast once a week, yeah, one day a week. This guy said to me, ‘Try not eating for a day, it will make your body feel healthier,’ and I did it and I found I could sing a bit better, and also I felt so grateful for food.”

Ironically Martin’s comments come just after his ex wife received brickbats about her eating habits as she said that she only eats bone broth for lunch and does intermittent fasting which many are saying is an eating disorder.

Paltrow’s Eating Habits

- Advertisement -

Paltrow defended her eating habits saying, “This is based on my medical results and extensive testing that I’ve done over time. This was a transparent look at a conversation between me and my doctors, not meant to be advice for anybody else. It’s really just what has worked for me. It’s been very powerful and very positive.”

Registered dietitian Lauren Manager in an article in Well + Good spoke about the benefits of bone broth but did qualify it to say that it should not be viewed as a meal replacement.

“While bone broth can provide important nutrients, it doesn’t have enough calories to be considered a meal. One serving typically has under 100 calories, which is unlikely enough to sustain a person and keep them full and satisfied until the next mealtime. And while it does provide micronutrients, it doesn’t provide a large quantity of many of them.”

Read More News

- Advertisement -

Note: Photo is from YouTube screen grab

Related Posts