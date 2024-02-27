Congress races against time to avert looming gov’t shutdown

With less than a week remaining before potential chaos ensues, Congress finds itself staring down the barrel of yet another looming government shutdown.

Anticipation hangs thick in the air, as hopes for a bipartisan spending deal falter, delayed by ongoing disputes over policy matters. Sunday, which was earmarked for the grand reveal of the agreement’s text, came and went without the expected resolution, exacerbating concerns.

Congress and gov’t. shutdown

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sounded the alarm in a candid “Dear Colleague” letter on Sunday afternoon, laying bare the stark realities of a shutdown’s impact. He underscored the potential repercussions, ranging from jeopardized food support for vulnerable demographics to disruptions in essential services like federal housing loans and air traffic control operations.

The specter of a shutdown grows more ominous by the day, echoing a disconcerting pattern that has repeated itself since September. In a frantic bid to keep the government afloat, lawmakers have resorted to last-minute stopgap measures, narrowly averting disaster in September, November, and most recently in January.

While bipartisan discussions persist, discord simmers among House Republicans, exacerbating the dilemma. Internal divisions over conservative policy riders have injected further complexity into an already thorny situation, pitting Speaker Mike Johnson and his slender majority against a formidable challenge.

Preparations underway

Behind closed doors, preparations for a potential shutdown unfold, a grim ritual that cannot be ignored. Federal agencies brace for impact, fine-tuning their shutdown protocols as the ominous deadline looms closer. The White House’s Office of Management and Budget has issued directives to ensure agencies are primed to enact orderly shutdown procedures, regardless of whether appropriations seem imminent.

Currently, each department and agency meticulously maps out its contingency plans, weighing the toll of furloughs against the imperative of maintaining essential services. The uncertainty looms large, casting a shadow over the nation’s capital as Congress races against time to stave off yet another governmental paralysis.

