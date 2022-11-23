Lee Jong Suk tested positive for COVID-19

- Advertisement -

South Korean actor Lee Jong Suk has been diagnosed with COVID-19. The actor’s agency High Zium Studio released a statement on the afternoon of November 21 saying,”On November 20, actor Lee Jong Suk received a positive result on a self-test kit, and he immediately proceeded with a PCR test.

Today, he was diagnosed with COVID-19. Lee Jong Suk has cancelled all his scheduled events and is concentrating on self-isolation and treatment in accordance with the guidelines set by the government healthcare authorities.”

On November 20, Lee Jong Suk greeted moviegoers for his film Decibel. The actor did a self-test kit before the event and had received a negative result.

Later on, a staff member showed symptoms of a cold so Lee Jong Suk conducted an additional self-test kit which showed a positive result so he took a PCR test.

Despite having more future events that were scheduled to greet moviegoers, the events were suspended after the diagnosis.

The movie Decibel was released on November 16 and it is an action film about a terrorist who wants to plant a bomb that responds to sound in the middle of the city and a former Navy commander who becomes the target of the terrorist threat.

Kim Rae Won plays the former Navy commander, while Lee Jong Suk plays a Navy captain who is fiercely loyal to the crew of his submarine.

Born on September 14, 1989, Lee Jong Suk is a South Korean actor and model. He debuted in 2005 as a runway model, becoming the youngest male model ever to participate in Seoul Fashion Week.

Lee Jong Suk’s breakthrough role was in School 2013 (2012). He is also well known for his roles in I Can Hear Your Voice (2013), Doctor Stranger (2014), Pinocchio (2014), W (2016), While You Were Sleeping (2017), Romance Is a Bonus Book (2019), and Big Mouth (2022).

Lee Jong Suk majored in Professional Motion Pictures and Art at Konkuk University and graduated from the university in 2016.

