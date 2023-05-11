Tom Cruise and Shakira spark dating rumours

It was reported by a source for Page Six that Tom Cruise is “extremely interested in pursuing” Shakira after they were photographed hanging out together at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami over the weekend. An insider shared that “there is chemistry” between the pair.

Shakira, 46 broke up with her longtime partner Gerard Piqué, 36 last June amid allegations that he was having an affair with his current girlfriend Clara Chia Marti. As for Cruise, he is single at the moment.

Cruise could be the right guy for Shakira

“Shakira needs a soft pillow to fall on, and that could be Tom,” says the source — adding that Cruise has the benefit of being, “a nice-looking guy, and he is talented.”

The source also cracked, “And she isn’t taller than him.”

Cruise is 5-foot-7 while the pop star is 5-foot-2.

Page Six reported that the Top Gun: Maverick star gave the Whenever, Wherever singer flowers after they met at the auto racing event in South Florida on Sunday.

Is romance brewing, Shakira?

Cruise and Shakira were spotted chatting on the starting grid of the race and in a private hospitality suite.

In their 12-year relationship, Shakira shares children Milan, 10 and Sasha, eight with Pique. As for Cruise, he shares three children, Isabella, 30 and Connor, 28 with former wife Nicole Kidman. He also shares Suri, 17 with ex-wife Katie Holmes.

The Hollywood veteran was in the headlines over the weekend after was named the winner for Best Performance in a Movie for Top Gun: Maverick at Sunday’s MTV Movie Awards.

He was nominated against Austin Butler (Elvis), Florence Pugh (Don’t Worry Darling), KeKe Palmer (Nope) and Michael B. Jordan (Creed III).

Cruise showed off his trademark showmanship as he delivered his acceptance speech from the air in a jet.

‘Hi, everyone, thank you so much for this award,’ Cruise said. ‘I make these films for you. I love you. I love entertaining you. How much you enjoy it, how much you appreciate it. There is no better feeling and I hope you enjoy this.

