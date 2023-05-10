TRANS KIDS prescribed with more ANTI-PSYCHOTICS after GENDER AFFIRMING CARE 

The controversial topic with regards to protecting trans kids is a subject of heavy debate among the conservatives and liberals. However, some studies show that trans kids are receiving more antipsychotic medication than they were before. This is in contrast to the claim that most liberals are stating, where these procedures can save lives.

According to The Post Millennial, a study in the Journal of Sexual Medicine analyses medical records from the Department of Defense (DoD) for 3,754 adolescents who are identifying as transgender and 6,603 siblings who did not. The results show that commencing hormone interventions did not improve the mental health of trans-identified adolescents.

Furthermore, the interventions are leading to an increase in prescriptions for psychotropic medication. The study also finds that among 963 transgender/gender diverse youth using gender-affirming pharmaceuticals, mental health care remains largely the same. However, prescriptions for psychotropic medication are increasing.

Twitter users react to trans kids receiving more antipsychotics after treatment

If only a man in a sandwich board had been standing on the streets for years warning of this child abuse. But seriously, one does not have to be a billboard or a biologist to understand that trying to change the sex of children is the pinnacle of human insanity! — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) May 5, 2023

Activist Billboard Chris, who has over 250,000 followers on Twitter states that children with depression who are undergoing gender affirming care would get worse. He also states that transitioning children are the peak of “human insanity,” to which he is receiving strong support for.

Thank you 4 speaking out. There are people who are legit transgender. But it’s the “rapid rise” Pharma generates that’s concerning and needs to be stopped. Pharma is transing kids for profit. Also AGP predator men are taking advantage to chip away @ women’s rights. — ✨Pamela 💐 🐶🐴🌞🦁🦂 (@pamwallace) May 6, 2023

A Twitter user who is trans and a veteran states her opinions regarding the situation. She states that she has been trans for the past 28 years. Furthermore, she adds that it is a ploy by the big pharmaceutical companies to make more profit off these children. Others support her comment by stating that this issue is undermining the people who are actually trans.

It is understood. Pharmaceutical companies and hospitals want money and will exploit people to make it. — Jdfire (@jdfire21) May 5, 2023

Another Twitter user claims that Billboard Chris does not know the root cause of this whole issue. However, another user responds by stating that it is done by the pharmaceutical companies, only for them to make a quick buck out of people.

The left have never been good at realising they are all just a ploy to make money from. They’ll happily dance to their tunes and never realise they are being used and seen as $ signs. — peppsio (@peppsio) May 6, 2023

The sentiment regarding big pharma exploiting people for profit is a popular one. Accusations towards these companies recruiting children to be their lifelong customers is what most conservatives think. Following that, another user writes that the leftists are not realizing that they are being used as a money making pawn for these very companies.

