Why did WHO end the COVID-19 emergency

The World Health Organisation said on May 5 that Covid-19 is no longer a global health emergency and this is why.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom said that the public health emergency of international concern declaration should end.

“For more than a year the pandemic has been on a downward trend. Yesterday, the emergency committee met for the 15th time and recommended to me that I declare an end to the public health emergency of international concern. I have accepted that advice.”

The United States will lift the Covid-19 public health emergency status on May 11.

Executive director of WHO’s Health Emergencies Programme Dr Mike Ryan said, “There’s still a public health threat out there, and we all see that every day in terms of the evolution of this virus, in terms of its global presence, its continued evolution and continued vulnerabilities in our communities, both societal vulnerabilities, age vulnerabilities, protection vulnerabilities and many other things.

“So we full expect that this virus will continue to transmit, but this is the history of pandemics. In most cases, pandemics truly end when the next pandemic begins, I know that’s a terrible thought but that is the history of pandemics.”

Covid-19 technical director at WHO Dr Maria Van Kerkhove said that the emergency phase maybe over but the disease is “here to stay” and the coronavirus that causes the disease is not going away anytime soon.

“While we’re not in the crisis mode, we can’t let our guard down. Epidemiologically, this virus will continue to cause waves. What we are hopeful of is that we have the tools in place to ensure that the future waves do not result in more severe disease, don’t result in waves of death and we can do that with the tools we have at hand. We just need to make sure that we are tracking the virus because it will continue to evolve.”

