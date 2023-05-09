Tucker Carlson prepares to attack Fox with own media empire

Tucker Carlson is allegedly busy creating a media empire of his own but is in a fix as his contract with Fox News will expire in January 2025 yet. Is there a way for him to get out of that agreement?

“The idea that anyone is going to silence Tucker and prevent him from speaking to his audience is beyond preposterous,” Bryan Freedman, the go-getting Hollywood attorney Carlson engaged for the contract dispute, told Axios.

Tucker Carlson Gets Offers

Axios also shared the information that Carlson has been contacted by outlets — the likes of right-wing Rumble and Newsmax — and was offered a fee that is way more than his Fox contract.

There were also reports saying that Carlson and Elon Musk discussed collaborating but no specifics have been divulged yet.

Carlson is in the process or has already allied with big platforms and preparing to “attack” Fox for sidelining him.

Can Carlson Beat Fox?

While Tucker Carlson may have a dedicated fan base and significant influence within conservative media, it is unlikely that he could overthrow or "beat" Fox News Media. The media landscape is complex, and the success of a media company depends on more than just the popularity of its individual hosts. Carlson is subject to the larger Fox News organization's policies, and other factors like advertising revenue, audience demographics, and editorial direction all play a role in the success of a media company. Ultimately, the goal of any media personality should be to inform and entertain their audience, not to compete with their employer or colleagues.

