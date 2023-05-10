Usher and Chris Brown argues before Las Vegas performance

On Saturday evening, Chris Brown and Usher joined the Lovers & Friends music festival after a quarrel that reportedly happened between them earlier that day.

Brown, 34 reportedly got into a fight with Usher, 44 on Saturday morning, during his birthday party at the Skate Rock City roller rink, as seen in a video obtained by TMZ. Hollywood Unlocked was the first to report the news.

Chris Brown Ignored By Teyana Taylor

TMZ reported that Brown tried to talk to party guest Teyana Taylor and got angry when she ignored him. Usher tried to intervene and calm down the singer. As per TMZ, Brown then told his crew they were leaving, and they exited the facility, though Usher followed after them.

Usher then returned from meeting the group behind a series of charter buses with what appeared to be a bloody nose, according to TMZ, which cited an eyewitness.

Usher and Brown are known to be longtime friends and frequent duet partners. However, none of them have publicly addressed the alleged fight.

After the alleged altercation, both singers performed their respective sets at the Usher’s Lovers & Friends festival several hours later.

The show must go on

“Hey y’all, we’re here [and] having a great time,” Usher said in a Saturday Instagram Story video from backstage. “See y’all soon!”

The “Yeah” musician shared a second message about the experience on Sunday, May 7. “U know we shut Vegas down right? 😏 @loversandfriendsfest. I want to give a special shoutout to these queens @arilennox @sosobrat @munilong @summerwalker for blessing the stage. Last but not least, thank u to my brother @jermainedupri for joining me. 🙏🏾.”

Brown, for his part, also gushed over his festival appearance.

