Conservatives asking TAXPAYERS on California’s reparational panel’s APPROVAL to give EVERY BLACK individual up to $1.2 million 

It appears that there might be an approval to give every Black resident in California $1.2 million as reparations during the redlining of the 1930s up till the 1970s. However, it appears that the conservatives are not too keen with this as giving individuals free money will not help them in any way possible.

According to Fox News, the reparations task force had a public meeting in Oakland, California, where they vote on the final set of recommendations to be presented to the state’s lawmakers. The nine-member panel urge the state to offer a formal apology to its Black residents in addition to payments.

These payments are to be broken down by types of historical discrimination. Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., who supports reparations for Black Americans, said that reparations are morally justifiable. She also adds that they have the potential to address long-standing racial disparities and inequalities.

Twitter users react to the reparation panel’s approval of $1.2 million

If this becomes law and they raise taxes to fund this, will you stay in California? — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) May 7, 2023

A conservative Twitter user is asking all the other races that are living in California, who are Asian, Hispanic, White, Indian and others if they are comfortable with this suggestion. Furthermore, will these reparations increase the tax that businesses would have to already pay.

there is no debt that is owed. thats the entire point. — outtatime (@outtatime20029) May 7, 2023

Conservatives are shutting down woke individuals who claim that these reparations are necessary. A woke individual claims that this issue is not about feelings but is about what is necessary as paying your bills.

If they hand out 1.2 mill I'm identifying as black for sure — BREN KARR (@KarrBren) May 7, 2023

Others are asking that if someone “identifies” as Black, will they be receiving the same amount of money as well? This is a strong topic of discussion as there are a multitude of people identifying with any gender they please, there could be a rise in people being trans-racial due to this movement.

Well, I am both. So, give me twice the amount. — Samuel (@techjunkie707) May 8, 2023

Another user states that California has a history of having Native Americans as slaves. The irony today is that taxing the very descendants of slaves in order to pay reparations to Black people is certainly “progressive.” It is clear that the user means this in a sarcastic manner.

