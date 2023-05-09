Tiger Woods is now embroiled in a harassment case

Tiger Woods – the globally-famous golfer and one of the most influential figures in international sports – is currently enmeshed in a harassment lawsuit with his longtime girlfriend, Erica Herman, as the accuser.

As reported by CNN, the harassment case showed him to be forcing Herman to sign a non-disclosure agreement or face job termination.

Tiger Woods Disgruntled

Herman was an employee at his South Florida restaurant, The Woods Jupiter, at the time.

Court documents state that when Woods “became disgruntled with their intimate relationship, he tricked her into leaving her home, locked her out, took her cash, pets, and personal possessions, and tried to strong-arm her into signing a different NDA.”

According to Herman’s attorney, “A boss imposing different work conditions on his employee because of their relationship is sexual harassment.”

Herman has initiated legal action against both Woods and a trust established by him for his Florida residence on the Treasure Coast. In one lawsuit, she sought a court declaration that the non-disclosure agreement (NDA) was not valid, while in the other, she claimed $30 million in damages.

The second lawsuit stemmed from her allegation that she was forced out of the property, in violation of an oral tenancy agreement.

A Real Tiger in The Woods

Tiger has had a tremendous career in sports since turning professional as a golfer in 1996. His outstanding track record, which includes 106 victories internationally and 15 major championships, is matched by his success in other spheres of life, particularly business.

TGR, a conglomeration of numerous brands, businesses, and nonprofit organisations, was founded and is led by Tiger Woods. TGR consists of four different businesses: TGR Design, which specialises in designing golf courses; The TGR Foundation, which is a charitable organisation; TGR Live, which organises events; and The Woods Jupiter, an upscale sports restaurant.

His love life is a different story though.

