More shocks: Trump says he will bring back Muslim ban

The ex-President Donald Trump is now saying that he plans to bring back the Muslim ban if he’s reelected in 2024. This message was according to sources close to him and was reported in Rolling Stone magazine.

“Gotta bring it back,” was what he was reported as saying to the two sources.

Muslim Ban Again?

His obsession with banning Muslims from entering the country started in December 2015, when he called for a “total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States”. As soon as he took office he made an executive order banning citizens from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Yemen and Iraq for 90 days.

The ban led to chaos as there were thousands of US army troops in Iraq at the time. After much fanfare including the matter reaching the Supreme Court, President Joe Biden eventually overturned the order as one of his first actions after becoming President.

In late April, in New Hampshire, Trump said in one of his speeches, “I will restore my travel ban to keep radical Islamic terrorists out of our country. We were very tough on that. We don’t want our buildings blown up. We don’t want to have problems.”

“My wonderful travel ban, it was so wonderful,” was another comment he made during a Conservative Political Action Conference.

Senior fellow at the American Immigration council Dara Lind said such policies like the Muslim ban ruined families lives and also messed up the immigration system in general.

Pathetic

“It’s honestly kind of pathetic that this is his idea of the sort of success he wants to replicate. There are literally no ground on which any of the three versions of the travel ban were successes by anyone’s definition – they were incoherent policy messes that also ruined countless families lives.

“The legal immigration system is still struggling to get back on its feet after 2017-2020 (partly because of Covid but also because it’s really hard to keep a functioning policy system when policy keeps changing on a dime.)

“This sure wouldn’t help. And if the theory here is that he’s going to be able to get the courts in 2025 to sign on to something the courts in 2017 wouldn’t … well, I sure hope he’s wrong.”

Trump seems to have quite a bit of support regarding this policy unfortunately. Former top Trump White House policy aide, Stephen Miller who helped write the executive order and has quite a bit of influence wrote on Twitter in August last year, “Bring back the travel ban. Now”. He was responding to a Reuters tweet which said that Iran’s hardline newspapers had praised Salman Rushdie’s attacker.

Miller and other Republicans expressed anger about United States taking in refugees from Afghanistan in 2021.

“It is becoming increasingly clear that Biden & his radical deputies will use their catastrophic debacle in Afghanistan as a pretext for doing to America what Angela Merkel did to Germany & Europe,” he moaned.

