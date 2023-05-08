Fashion choices dominate at Charles coronation

The Coronation procession at Westminster Abbey had everyone’s eyes fixed on the fashion choices of the royals.

However, under much pressure for the day is the Princess of Wales for her impeccable taste in fashion. Kate Middleton’s elegant and sophisticated outfit stands out among her European peers as a lesson in grown-up glamour.

There were speculations on who’s the designer for Kate. Fashion expert Victoria Howard, its a no-brainer. They are Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen.

It was for Charles?

Queen Camilla in her Bruce Oldfield couture gown, is of Peau de Soie, a silk fabric, and embellished with silver embroidery. The gown had a modest neckline, an elongated waist, bracelet-length sleeves, a strong shoulder, and a wide V-neck neckline in Camilla’s signature silhouette.

However, eagle-eyed royal fans noticed that Camilla had added a subtle tribute to her loved ones on her dress. She had the names of her two children, Tom and Laura, and her grandchildren, Gus, Freddy, Louis, Eliza, and Lola, discreetly embroidered near the bottom of her skirt.

Furthermore, Queen Camilla had some secret names embroidered onto her Coronation dress, including a heartwarming homage to her rescue dogs.

Fashion Show

Camilla’s ivory dress is accessorized with matching shoes made by British designer Elliot Zed. The same necklace that Queen Elizabeth wore to her coronation in 1953 is also seen on her.

Camilla’s grandsons were pages of honour during the ceremony. Her granddaughter present on the day, adding to the family feel of the event.

The Queen’s rescue dogs from Battersea Dogs’ and Cats’ Home also receives a touching tribute. The occasion was a perfect display of fashion and family, celebrating the historic tradition with a personal touch.

Photo above is from Instagram