Of curving and kitten fishing, new and dangerous trends in the online dating world

As if catfishing wasn’t enough there is now such a thing as kitten fishing in the new dangerous online dating trends. It’s supposed a less offensive act thus the word kitten instead of cat but it is no less painful to those receiving it in the dating world.

What exactly is kitten fishing?

It involves telling white lies while dating online. For example putting up photos of yourself 20 kilograms ago or saying that you have a university degree when you are a dropout. Welcome to online dating.

This includes lying about your age and no that isn’t always harmless. Dating app Hinge coined this new term and according to data procured by the app it says 38% of men and 24% of women have been kittenfished in the past though only a small percentage ranging from between 1 and 2 percent say they have kittenfished someone else.

So when you go for online dating, resist from being someone you are not and putting on a ton of makeup when it isn’t how you look everyday and for men if you are having a receding hairline there is no need to hide it with a comb over.

Online Dating and Curving

We all know about ghosting but curving appears to be something much worse. Urban Dictionary defines curving as; “They wanna seem nice, maybe they take days or even weeks, to reply to your last WhatsApp message. But instead of leaving you hanging, a curver will reply, but their responses will be sporadic, closed off, and often apologetic.”

- Advertisement -

Relationship coach Keith Dent tells Your Tango magazine, “Curving someone is a passive-aggressive way to show someone that you really aren’t interested in them.”

Messages include things like “sorry”, “I’ve been busy”, “I didn’t realise the time”, “I’m occupied” and things along those lines are just some of the things you can expect.

On a sexual note, Dent says “To be curved means a person will show they are attracted to you just enough to sleep with you, but when it’s time to talk about commitment, they have nothing to say. They will avoid confrontation at all costs. From ignoring your questions about your relationship to deflecting a totally different topic, their goal is to distract you long enough so you forget what you were even talking about and drop it until next time.

Dating coaches Orna and Matthew Walters say if it’s happening to you move on and stop in initiating contact. If the person is really interested they will then take the lead and if they don’t you have your answer right there.

Read More News

- Advertisement -

NOTE: The photo above is from TikTok

Related Posts