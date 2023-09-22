Wife of Danny Masterson asks for spousal support while he is in prison

That 70’s show actor Danny Masterson’s wife Bijou Phillips has filed for a divorce from the actor. She is also asking for spousal support from Masterson who has just been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

The 43-year-old actress filed the paperwork on September 18 putting an end to 12 years of marriage. The couple share a 9 year-old daughter by the name of Fianna. Phillips has also asked for full legal and physical custody of Fianna with Masterson to get visitation rights.

Phillips has also asked that their assets be divided up and there has been no indication of a prenup.

The actress cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their break up and a separation listed as to be determined.

‘Ms Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with he daughter. This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family. Mr Masterson was always present for Ms Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms Phillips acknowledges that Mr Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter,” said the actress’ lawyer, Peter A. Lauzon in an interview with People magazine.

Their relationship appears to still be cordial as the actor was seen blowing a kiss to his wife as he was led away to prison in a court sketch after sentencing.

Phillips was said to have been extremely distraught at the time according to sources as she did not expect him to be found guilty. According to sources the 30-year sentence terrified her.

Masterson and Phillips dated for eight years before getting married in October 2011. The duo also appeared together in the 2009 show, Made for Each Other.

Masterson was found guilty by a jury at the Los Angeles Superior Court of two counts of rape. He is said to be working on an appeal against the verdict.

