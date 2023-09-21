Naomi Campbell was ‘killing’ herself with drug addiction in the ‘90s

Naomi Campbell recently disclosed that her struggle with drug addiction posed a serious threat to her life during the peak of her career in the 1990s.

The iconic runway model spoke candidly about her past substance abuse in the new AppleTV+ docuseries titled “The Super Models.” She admitted to turning to cocaine as a way to cope with childhood trauma and the loss of her close friend, Italian designer Gianni Versace.

She said that using drugs was a way to conceal her grief and that addiction is a destructive force. She became angry and the addiction deceived the model into thinking it can mend emotional wounds. It also intensified fear and anxiety.

In 1997, the fashion industry was rocked by the tragic murder of Versace at his Miami Beach home, leaving a deep impact on the world of fashion icons. She reminisced about how he had always pushed her to exceed her own limitations and soar to greater heights in her career, which made his loss even more devastating.

Campbell emphasized that Versace had a unique ability to help her break free from her self-imposed boundaries. His untimely death left the model overwhelmed with grief.

The renowned British-born supermodel struggled with her addiction for an arduous five-year period, with a distressing incident in 1999 when she collapsed during a photoshoot.

In the docuseries Campbell shared that she turned to substance abuse in a way to conceal her emotions especially those related to abandonment. She was harming herself and it was excruciatingly painful, but it was a fruitless attempt.

However, that frightening incident served as a wake-up call, prompting her to seek rehabilitation.

The now 53-year-old shared that she chose to go rehab and looking back, it was one of the best and most vital decisions she could have made for herself at that time.

Campbell said it had taken her many years to address and manage the issues. At times they resurface but now she has the tools to confront them when they do.

Aside from grappling with the loss of Gianni Versace, Campbell has also previously discussed the childhood trauma stemming from her father’s abandonment of her mother.

