Woke women exposed for not knowing the definition of misogynistic even though they call men that 

Recently, a viral video on X shows two women calling a man misogynistic on camera. However, when the man asked them what the word specifically means, one started whispering to the other. Following that, they can’t entirely define what it means, but they are still adamant that he is misogynistic.

According to PsychCentral, misogyny goes beyond just hating women; it encompasses elements of prejudice, fear, and arrogance, and it isn’t confined to men alone. Furthermore, it can manifest in various ways, from overt violence against women to subtle perpetuation of gender inequality. Those with misogynistic beliefs may give more credence to men’s opinions while dismissing or belittling women with similar viewpoints.

On the other hand, chauvinism, while also reflecting negative perceptions of women, may not necessarily involve hatred or disgust towards females. Chauvinists often believe in male superiority and view women as naturally weaker or less capable than men in certain aspects. Be that as it may, it is unclear what the man said to these women, but for them to not know what the word actually means is rather concerning.

X users showing support to the man being called misogynistic by women who don’t even know what it means

The Left…. using words they don't even know. Then again, I be most people don't know why they are on the left. It's a cult. — Carbon Copy Man (@C6CopyMan) September 20, 2023

Conservatives are accusing leftists of being ignorant to the actual definition of the words they use. They state that these individuals tend to use big words to describe the people they are not fond of, but do not know what it means. Furthermore, they feel that the woke left is resembling more of a cult than a political alignment.

I think any many who would want them could easily get them for $20. Or whatever it costs. — AuntieEstblshment (@ElsaWarner19) September 20, 2023

Unfortunately, there were several harsh comments directed to the women for their choice of clothes. These users claim that an individual wearing such revealing clothes will deter the man who genuinely wants them. However, this may not entirely be true as it is the fashion of today for individuals to wear such revealing outfits.

Regardless, this highlights a concerning trend among both the woke left and the conservative right. They are making horrible comments about each other without trying to understand one and another. The woke left are typically demanding to do whatever they please, while the conservative right tend to be harsh and dismissive towards others.

