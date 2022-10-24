Darryl Yap hits noisy airline crew members, local carrier apologizes

- Advertisement -

Controversial director Darryl Yap slammed crew members of the Philippine Airlines (PAL), who he claimed were so noisy during their flight from Laoag to Manila recently.

Darryl aired his complaint on Facebook on Sunday, Oct. 23. His full post:

“I just want you to know that my team and I are not the only ones who have no sleep and want to rest even though the flight from Laoag to Manila is only 50 minutes. “Gossiping with the strength of your mouths, “We know what you went through these past few days. “The baby next door just cried because he was irritated because he couldn’t sleep because you were making so much noise,” the director of the blockbuster movie “Maid In Malacanang” wrote.

“Gusto ko lang malaman nyo na hindi lang kami ng team ko ang walang tulog at gustong magpahinga kahit 50 mins lang ang flight mula Laoag hanggang Manila.

“Sa lakas ng mga bunganga nyo magtsismisan,

“Alam na namin ang mga pinagdaanan nyo these past few days.

“Iniyak na lang ng baby sa tabi ang irita nya dahil di siya makatulog dahil napakaingay n’yo,” the director of the blockbuster movie “Maid In Malacanang” wrote.

The country’s flag carrier has already apologized to Darryl and his team for the inconvenience.

“Hi, Darryl. Please allow us to extend a sincere apology if our service did not meet your expectation. We certainly have no intention to cause our passengers any disservice. Rest assured that your feedback will be brought to the attention of the officeconcerned for their information and proper handling. Thank you,” wrote PAL in the comments section of Darryl’s post.

READ MORE:

- Advertisement 2-

For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.comManila Bulletin

Read More News:

Lucknow zoo officials urge people to celebrate noise-free Diwali for sake of wildlife

Related Posts

No related posts.