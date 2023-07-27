David Grusch testifies that the federal government has found alien spacecraft

David Grusch, a former employee of the Pentagon division in charge of looking into UAPs, or unidentified aerial phenomenon, gave testimony on a purported covert government initiative to salvage and decode alien spacecraft that had crashed.

He added that while doing his official duties, he was made aware of the purported multi-decade scheme but was not given access to more details.

The Pentagon refuted Grusch’s statement and said that there isn’t “any verifiable information to substantiate” the claims about crashed alien spacecraft.

According to Grusch, who testified before lawmakers, “My testimony is based on information I’ve been given by individuals with a long history of credibility and service to this country, many of whom have shared compelling evidence in the form of photography, official documentation, and classified oral testimony to myself and many different colleagues.”

Grusch said he was motivated to share it because of a “commitment to truth and transparency.”

“I am asking Congress to hold our government to this standard and thoroughly investigate these claims,” he said. “But as I stand here under oath now, I am speaking to the facts as I have been told them.”

These words were spoken at a political hearing of the national security subcommittee of the House Oversight Committee. David Fravor, a former commanding officer in the United States, Grusch and Ryan Graves, the organization’s executive director, and the Navy, were three of the witnesses.

Both parties’ representatives underlined the need for more explanation of UAPs. Many believe that unidentified aerial objects pose a threat to national security.

Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Wisc., who presided over the session, said: “Today we are not simply arguing the presence of UAPs, we are deliberating on the ideals that characterize our republic, which is a dedication to transparency and accountability.

According to Grusch, it was in the 1930s when the American government first learned about alien intelligence. Rep. Jared Moskowitz, a Democrat from Florida, questioned Grusch about whether he had encountered anyone who had firsthand knowledge about the non-human-origin craft.

The names of persons with firsthand knowledge and access to the purported crash retrieval program, he told the committee, had been sent to the intelligence committees and the inspector general, but he could not publicly reveal them.

