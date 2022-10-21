Lana Del Rey gets robbed and loses music and manuscript

- Advertisement -

In an Instagram Live video on October 19, Young and Beautiful singer Lana Del Rey shared that her car robbers broke into her car down on the west coast and stole her backpack.

“A few months ago, I parked my car on Melrose Place [in Los Angeles] and I stepped away for a minute,” the singer shared “And the one time I left my backpack inside my car someone broke all of the windows and took it.”

Del Rey shared that inside the backpack was her laptop as well as multiple hard drives and camcorders.

“I had to remotely wipe the computer that had my 200-page book for Simon and Schuster—which I didn’t have backed up on the cloud,” she continued. “And despite that, people are still able to remotely access my phone and leak our songs and personal photos.”

However, the Grammy nominee isn’t letting this stop her from releasing her ninth studio album, despite “so many safety factors.”

“I just want to mention that despite all of this happening, I am confident in the record to come—despite so many safety factors in so many different levels,” the singer said. “I really want to persist and make the best art I can.”

Del Rey has plans to release the song ‘Snow on the Beach’ on Taylor Swift’s upcoming album, Midnights on October 21.

Unfortunately, it seems that Del Rey will have to start her manuscript all over again. Her first book, Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass, was a poetry collection published by Simon and Schuster in July 2020 and details on her upcoming book aren’t yet known.

The singer also said that the fate of the two years’ worth of footage of her and her family—which she had planned to release to the public—is now unknown.

- Advertisement 2-

“I think it’s important to say it is a bit of a roadblock in terms of the creative process,” she added. “I don’t even think a plea for respect for some privacy would do anything but I do want to be honest about the fact I have concerns over what’s going to be put out there.”

“I’m hoping that nothing else becomes available or stolen,” she said. “I don’t really like to share things that are going not to plan. It’s why I’ve been private in the first place, and it doesn’t really seem to have any bearing on whether or not things actually stay private.”

Going forward, she said she won’t leave anything in her car again, “even if it’s just a moment.”

Del Rey is famous for her songs Summertime Sadness, Video Games, Young and Beautiful and more. She is likened to Nancy Sinatra with her dramatic demeanour.

Read More News:

- Advertisement 3-

Janhvi Kapoor’s advice to sister Khushi Kapoor: ‘Don’t date an actor because.’

Related Posts

No related posts.