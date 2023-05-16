Demi Lovato candid about her mental health and bipolar diagnosis

Disney star Demi Lovato got candid about their mental health and bipolar diagnosis recently at the Hollywood and Mind Summit in LA. They finally felt relieved after learning about their diagnosis as they went through extreme lows and struggled for years.

The 30-year-old did not understand the reason behind their depression through the years.

Demi Relieved

According to People, the Confident singer said, “I was so relieved that I had finally had a diagnosis.” They further added, “I didn’t know why I was a certain way in dealing with depression at such extreme lows, when I seemingly had the world in front of me just ripe with opportunities.”

The singer then recalled how at the age of 15 they watched their fans follow the bus with their posters, while they felt unhappy and cried all along. Lovato did not know why it made them feel unhappy.

In 2011, the singer was diagnosed with bipolar disorder after entering rehab. The then-19 year old shared the diagnosis shortly after, telling People at the time that, looking back, the diagnosis “[made] sense”.

Misdiagnosed earlier

Their new comments about their mental health come after they previously suggested in their 2021 Dancing with the Devil documentary that they were misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder.

“I came out to the public when I found out I was bipolar because I thought it put a reasoning behind my actions,” they revealed at the time.

However, while speaking at the Hollywood & Mind Summit, the singer said it was important for them to share their journey because they wanted to “help others”.

During Lovato’s three-month stay at a rehab centre, she went to therapy for anorexia and bulimia, and discovered why they were having trouble controlling their emotions and actions.

