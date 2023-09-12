Demi Lovato talks about daddy issues and dating older men

Demi Lovato has disclosed that she’s currently enjoying a healthy and fulfilling relationship with her boyfriend, Jordan Lutes, after addressing her past “daddy issues.” Lovato, who sang “Sorry Not Sorry” said during an interview of SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” on Monday that her former relationships with older men as uninteresting. She dated Wilmer Valderrama despite their vast age gap.

The 31-year-old Disney Channel alum stated confidently that her daddy issues were no longer affected her. She reflected on her previous relationships with older men and characterized them as distasteful.

Experiencing healthy relationship

Lovato also expressed her enthusiasm for her “healthy” relationship with her 32-year-old partner, Jordan Lutes, and her aspiration to eventually get married and start a family with the fellow musician. She spoke of the magnetic connection they share, their constant laughter together, and emphasized the importance of feeling safe with a partner in a great relationship.

The connection between Lovato and the Canadian artist, Lutes, was initially established while working on new music together last year. She vividly recalled feeling instantly attracted to him when he came to write on one of her recording sessions.

Daddy Issues

Prior to her current romance, the singer had been involved with several older men, including Wilmer Valderrama, with whom she began dating in 2010. Lovato and Valderrama had an on-and-off relationship for six years, starting when she was 17 and he was 29.

Their relationship was only confirmed when she turned 18. About six years after their breakup, Lovato released a song titled “29,” which fans speculated was about Valderrama. Although she never officially confirmed this, she did caution against young girls dating older men, emphasizing the importance of being of legal age.

In the past, Lovato also dated MMA fighters Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos and Luke Rockhold besides Valderrama. She was also briefly engaged to Max Ehrich in July 2020, but their relationship ended just a few months later.

