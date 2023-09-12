San Francisco police stopping mugshots for criminals, conservatives calling them racist 

Recently, the San Francisco police department has halted having mugshots of criminals on their reports. However, it seems that this could potentially be a racial bias against other individuals. X users are disagreeing with this method as they feel that the Democrats are trying to conceal information on criminals.

According to AP News, San Francisco’s police chief, Bill Scott, declares that the city’s police will no longer release arrest mug shots unless there’s a public threat. This move aims to combat racial stereotypes, with San Francisco possibly becoming the first department in the nation to do so.

Furthermore, this is all done due to concerns about racial bias. Typically, booking photos are made public regardless of prosecution, potentially undermining the presumption of innocence and reinforcing stereotypes, according to experts.

San Francisco police stopping mugshots for criminals

GEE I wonder why there would be racial bias based on ALL OF THE MUG SHOTS 🤔 — Get Riled Up (@RileYoUp) September 10, 2023

In addition to this, X users are stating the irony of the situation. They state that these mugshots are literal proof of these criminals. They feel that White people are the villains in the woke agenda, but those committing crimes in the city are not all White. Furthermore, many feel that this move will conceal the truth even further.

- Advertisement -

Conservatives are now posting quotes from George Orwell’s 1984 book. The quote states that dystopian futures will have authorities passing laws or rules that the people have to follow. Questioning these methods can get those curious into trouble. Following that, conservatives feel that this is a stepping stone for Americans to lose their freedom.

Yes, they voted for this. — Ralf Jansen (@Erkralf) September 11, 2023

Moreover, users are questioning who agrees with these decisions. However, other X users state that most Californians seem to do so as they are the ones who will continuously vote for the Democrats. Voting for an ultra liberal party will have consequences on freedom, according to the conservatives.

Regardless, the better way of solving the issue towards racial bias is to go back to the roots of the problem. One of the ways is to help provide solutions to the minorities who have trouble getting a proper education and subsequently a good job. Solving that would take a long time but it will be beneficial in the end.

- Advertisement -

Read More News

Related Posts

No related posts.