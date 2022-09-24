Johnny Depp has a new girlfriend, his former lawyer Joelle Rich

- Advertisement -

It looks like Johnny Depp has a new woman in his life and it’s the woman who defended him during his United Kingdom libel case, Joelle Rich.

According to one source, “They are dating but it’s not serious.”

Rich is a lawyer who is based in London and was part of Depp’s legal team in 2018. According to People magazine the duo worked together in the British defamation case when the actor sued The Sun newspaper for calling him a ‘wife-beater’. Rich however was not on Depp’s legal team in the Virginia defamation trial against Amber Heard. She did however make frequent trips to Virginia to show her support for Depp. She was seen hugging Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez inside the courtroom on May 16 and later exiting the courthouse with Depp on May 19.

Rich is married but estranged from her husband. Like Depp she also has two children.

Rich works with the international law firm, Schillings and is a graduate from the University of Birmingham. She has also represented Meghan Markle in a case against the publishers of the Mail on Sunday in 2021.

According to another source, Depp and Rich’s relationship is the ‘real deal’. “Their chemistry is off the charts. It’s serious between them”. The same source also said that the duo have been meeting up “discreetly” in hotels in the early stages of their relationship.

Before this relationship came to light Depp was also rumoured to have been dating his other lawyer, Camille Vasquez who represented him in the trial against Heard.

Vasquez had told People magazine, “I guess it comes with the territory of being a woman just doing her job. It’s disappointing that certain outlets kind of ran with it or said that my interactions with Johnny – who is a friend and I’ve known and represented for four-and a half years now – that my interactions were in any way inappropriate or unprofessional.

“That’s disappointing to hear. I care very deeply about my clients, and we have obviously become close, But when I say we, I mean the entire team, and of course that incudes Johnny. And, I’m Cuban and Colombian. I’m tactile. What do you want me to say? I hug everyone. And I’m not ashamed about that.”

Read More News: