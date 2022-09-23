Rights group urges women to ban sex for all men who eat meat

- Advertisement -

Don’t eat meat, says an animal rights group and if you do, your women or partners may not have sex with you.

But there is a small probability that people will follow up on the sexual advice from the animal rights group proponents.

However, that is the weird message sent to the meat-eating public by the German branch of the People for the pesky Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

According to the group, men contribute far more to the climate crisis than women, owing to the quantity of meat men consume.

PETA cited a study published in the scientific journal, PLOS One, last year that found men emit 41% more greenhouse gases than women due to their eating habits.

Lucky for the men the group did not call for the elimination of men, instead, to get men not to eat meat because of sex can be a challenge of a tall order.

PETA, the largest animal rights group in the world, has been under fire for quite some time too.

They are the subject of online ridicule by meat eaters.

There are even some organisations that campaigns against PETA, urging the general public not to fund their activities.

A study shows that in 2017, for example, the large majority of PETA’s funding came from its members, not from the general public.

For some, this is a sign PETA, however powerful its messages can be since they are picked up by the mainstream media, is not such a powerful organisation.

Nevertheless, to fight back against critics, in 2018, the rights group posted a tweet saying, #SureSexIsGreatBut have you tried it while vegan?

The tweet is accompanied with videos of couples having sex.

The videos are captioned as follows: If you eat meat and have sex, it won’t last longer than ‘vegan’ sex.

Apparently, eating veges is a booster for your sex life, PETA feels.

