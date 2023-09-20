Ron DeSantis to lose his biggest donor thanks to his shenanigans with Disney

Ron DeSantis’ biggest financial backer is unlikely to continue donating to him and backing him up during the presidential primary.

Ken Griffin who is hedge fund CEO said in an interview that he was disappointed with Republican candidates in general but more so with the Florida governor, DeSantis.

“I don’t know his strategy. It’s not clear to me what voter base he is intending to appeal to,” said Griffin.

Griffin was DeSantis’ biggest donor in the 2022 election donating a cool $5million to his re-election campaign. He also said he would “love” to see DeSantis run for president in 2024 but seems to have had a change of heart since.

His biggest pet peeve with DeSantis is the ongoing battle with Disney. “The ongoing battle with Disney, I think is pointless. It doesn’t reflect well on the ethos of Florida.”

DeSantis Donor

- Advertisement -

The strange battle with Disney started last year when the company condemned DeSantis Don’t Say Gay law. DeSantis hit back by removing the park of its autonomous governing powers and installing a leadership board comprising of his allies.

Disney then sued DeSantis saying he was weaponising the government against free speech rights. The two continued to be locked in a battle of sorts.

Griffin said that he would rather see younger candidates put forward by both Republicans and Democrats. He said there was not enough dialogue around ideas, policies and principles that would make the nation great and that was much needed right now.

He was the third biggest individual political donor in 2022, donating mostly to conservative causes.

Interestingly he was also Barack Obama’s biggest fundraiser in 2008 but changed course in 2012 to Republican’s Mitt Romney.

- Advertisement -

The reason he changed his tune was because he felt that the Obama administration had “embraced class warfare as being politically expedient” and that wealthy people had insufficient influence in politics.

Read More News

Heartbroken Georgia family faces unexpected funeral home fees amid tragedy

The photo above is from Wikipedia