Heartbroken Georgia family faces unexpected funeral home fees amid tragedy

A family from Georgia is left reeling as they accuse a local funeral home of insensitivity and financial opportunism after their 28-year-old son, Dareese Ellis, fell victim to a brutal murder.

Denise Ellis, Dareese’s grief-stricken mother, recounted the painful sequence of events to 11Alive. After her son’s life was unjustly snatched away, his remains were entrusted to a local funeral home, where arrangements were set in motion for a somber wake scheduled for yesterday, followed by the funeral slated for Sept 15.

Ordeal at funeral home

However, what should have been a time of mourning and closure turned into a harrowing ordeal for the Ellis family. They alleged that the Rucker Shelton Funeral Home in Decatur, notorious for an inexplicable lack of compassion, demanded payment for the entire funeral due to a delayed insurance settlement. Faced with an insurmountable financial burden, Dareese’s devastated family sought solace elsewhere.

Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes extended a compassionate hand, graciously hosting the visitation ceremony and managing the funeral proceedings. But the anguish didn’t end there.

According to the Ellis family, when they attempted to retrieve Dareese’s body from Rucker Shelton Funeral Home, they were stunned to learn of an additional fee—$575—demanding immediate payment before Cromwell Brothers could take possession of their son’s remains.

Denise Ellis lamented, “I never knew someone would charge you to sit and talk with them, then you have to pay them because you have no choice because they have your kid’s body.”

In a desperate bid to bring their beloved son home, the Ellis family scraped together nearly $600, reluctantly paying the fee, all the while grappling with the immense emotional toll of their sudden loss.

As this heart-wrenching saga unfolds, questions surrounding the practices of Rucker Shelton Funeral Home demand answers. The Messenger reached out to the Decatur-based establishment for their side of the story but received no response.

In a follow-up investigation by 11Alive, the funeral home confirmed the charges, revealing a $375 removal fee and a $200 consultation fee levied on the bereaved family.

In the face of unspeakable tragedy, the Ellis family’s struggle against these unexpected financial burdens serves as a stark reminder of the need for transparency and empathy within the funeral industry.

