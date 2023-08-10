DeSantis and Newsom spar over debate details in fiery showdown

In a riveting clash of political titans, Governors Ron DeSantis of Florida and Gavin Newsom of California have taken center stage as they spar over the finer points of an upcoming debate.

The much-anticipated event has already generated intense excitement and speculation as these two high-profile figures butt heads on a multitude of details.

The feud took a new turn when a confidential letter outlined a set of proposed rules for the impending debate.

This intriguing drama unfolds as both camps present their visions for the debate’s structure. Newsom’s team initially pitched a proposal in late July, advocating for a debate devoid of any live audience.

On the other side of the aisle, DeSantis’ proposition leaned towards a live audience, with a unique twist – the distribution of tickets would be equitably split between the two governors’ supporters.

The geographical battleground for this political clash has also raised eyebrows. DeSantis suggested two possible locations, Georgia or Iowa, adding an unexpected twist to the narrative.

Newsom, however, countered with a trio of options: Georgia, Nevada, or North Carolina. The stage is set for an interstate showdown that promises to be both heated and historic.

The divergence of dates further fuels the intrigue surrounding the debate. DeSantis put forth a more extensive range, offering September 19, October 17, October 18, or November 8 as potential dates.

The counter-proposal from Newsom, however, limited the showdown to November. This timeline tussle adds another layer of tension to the already electrifying build-up.

Among the most contentious issues are the candidates’ opening remarks. DeSantis proposes a concise video message not exceeding 120 seconds, while Newsom’s team asserts that each candidate should be granted four minutes to make their initial statements.

The war of words between the two governors has escalated, with Newsom’s spokesperson Nathan Click dismissing DeSantis’ proposed rules as “a joke” and insinuating that they serve as “crutches” for his performance.

DeSantis, appearing on Hannity’s show, responded to Newsom’s challenge with a spirited, “I’m game, let’s get it done, just tell me when and where.” The response from DeSantis not only signified his willingness to engage but also showcased the mounting anticipation for the impending duel.

