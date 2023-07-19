Ron DeSantis presidential campaign retrenches employees as financial pressure escalates

Republican candidate Ron DeSantis is cutting down on staff as he tries to catch up with Donald Trump in the GOP’s crowded primary contest in the 2024 Presidential campaign.

The Florida governor retrenched 10 employees last week to bring down operating expenses, said his aide. DeSantis is the strongest contender for the Republican Party after Trump but has not had much success with the polls so far.

According to his spokesperson, Andrew Romeo the cuts have not dented their optimism on the campaign trail in the least.

A Long Presidential Campaign

“American are rallying behind Ron DeSantis and his plan to reverse Joe Biden’s failures and restore sanity to our nation, and his momentum will only continue as voters see more for him in person, especially in Iowa. Defeating Joe Biden and the $72 million behind him will require a nimble candidate-driven campaign, and we are building a movement to go the distance.”

To address where he is on the trail in the Presidential campaign, DeSantis will sit with CNN’s Jake Tapper on July 18.

Trump minced no words when speaking about his nemesis. “He’s going down,” said Trump on July 16 on the Fox News channel. Trump also said he may not bother to join the debate next months since he is already in the lead at the moment.

Based on how polls are going, DeSantis must win Iowa’s Jan 15 caucuses to have any realistic chances of denying Trump the GOP’s presidential nomination.

According to an AP report, DeSantis raised more than $20 million over the first six weeks he was in the race, according to the federal report.

Sizeable Sum

This sizeable sum however is already fast depleting as $8 million has been used leaving $12.2 million at the end of June. Of that amount, some $3 million is to be utilized for the general election and cannot be used in the GOP primary contest.

It has also been reported that DeSantis has many employees on his payroll and is spending a lot more than necessary. AP analysts report that he spent $890,000 on payroll, including benefits, insurance, taxes and processing fees. He also spent more than $845,000 on travel expenses which includes regular use of private jets.

