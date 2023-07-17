Kim Kardashian stunned after fan said SKIMS bodysuit saved her life from shooting

Kim Kardashian expressed her shock upon hearing Angelina Wiley’s story about how the SKIMS bodysuit saved her life.

The founder of SKIMS, Kim, reposted one of Angelina’s TikTok videos on her own Instagram page, adding the word “Wow.” Angelina, who is 22 years old, shared in her video that she was shot four times at the beginning of the year and that the Skims bodysuit she was wearing at the time actually saved her life.

Skims is a shapewear company. Angelina explained that on New Year’s, she was out celebrating with friends in Kansas City when the shooting happened.

SKIMMS Saved From Unexpected shooting

The shooting happened in the Westport area of Kansas City on December 31, 2022.

According to a GoFundMe page set up to help her recovery, she had “a ruptured bladder that was repaired in surgery, a cracked pelvis that they are hoping will heal by itself, with a bullet still stuck in her abdomen as well as the mental trauma she has to face.”

In a series of TikTok videos posted two months later, she recounted the events. Angelina mentioned that she went to a nearby food truck around 1:30 am when people started fighting in the road. A masked man then began shooting. Initially, Angelina was unaware that she had been shot and tried to find safety with a friend. However, upon reaching the food truck, she collapsed and realized she had been shot.

Various pains after shooting

At the hospital, Angelina learned that she had been shot four times, with one bullet still lodged in her stomach. In a recent update on her GoFundMe page, Angelina mentioned the challenges she has faced, including difficulty walking, ongoing pain in her hip due to a fracture, and the random pains caused by the bullet still inside her. She also shared that she struggles with severe PTSD as a result of the shooting, making it difficult for her to return to work full-time.

