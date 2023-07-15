Is it okay for BLACK people to start TAKING THINGS from WHITE PEOPLE? Twitter users DISAGREE 

The woke agenda against White people is boiling down to peculiar and ridiculous statements. It appears that another liberal agenda is now to accept Black people and other minorities to start “taking things” from White people. However, for obvious reasons, the vast majority of Twitter users, regardless of race, are vehemently disagreeing with this rhetoric.

This peculiar opinion piece is on Yahoo news, ironically, Yahoo has a White man as their CEO. According to Yahoo, to summarize, the opinion piece claims that White people have taken things from Black people. However, this piece states that it is time for Black people to start taking things from them as reparations.

Furthermore, there are several claims that the poorest White neighborhoods have better fundings for their schools than wealthy Black neighborhoods. The author suggests that we should ban “White Santa Clauses” and police officers as well.

Twitter users are reacting badly towards this

My current situation is due to the treatment of my ancestors over 150 years ago, & because of their treatment I am unable to succeed the way I would like to. Therefore it is dire that the same establishment that subjugated my ancestors guarantee my success — Data before Drama (@eddiedavidson) July 12, 2023

End Wokeness states that the woke media is no longer hiding this narrative. Furthermore, a Twitter user comments sarcastically stating that the success of an individual today is solely on the treatment of their ancestors 150 years ago. The user then states that because of the problems that their ancestors had decades ago, they now need the government to guarantee their success.

I disagree. When people tell you who they are, let them. If they want to spew evil at least you can see where it’s coming from. Forcing it underground just makes it harder to see. — Sarah Nelson (@SarahNelsonWA) July 13, 2023

In addition to this, conservatives are stating that articles like that should not have the spotlight. This is due to the fact that it reflects badly on certain racial groups in the country. However, others state that remarks like these should be spread as the general public can differentiate between good and bad people.

Dems have created an entire race of perpetual victims

That is their way to control them — StillWaters777 (@stillwaters777) July 13, 2023

Republicans are now blaming the Democrats for feeding the minorities in the country with the victim mentality. Another user states that for the past 50 years, they are hearing the same things on repeat. Regardless, there are plenty of successful Black individuals who worked hard their entire lives. Most conservatives believe that America allows individuals to prosper despite the color of their skin.

