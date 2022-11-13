Diana Danielle delivers message of empowerment with Shine on

- Advertisement -

Award-winning Malaysian actress and singer, Diana Danielle has debuted her first English single titled Shine On.

The empowering anthem in overcoming doubt and negativity was taken from Diana’s personal experiences as well as of those who had second guessed their worth due to their environment.

“We’ve all been there, either in school, work, or our relationships where we’re made to feel that maybe we don’t know what’s best for ourselves or we’re not doing enough.

“It’s a never-ending scenario that many of us deal with on a daily basis and with Shine On, I just wanted an anthem where anyone who listens to it understands that they don’t have to dim their confidence down to make others around them comfortable.

“I think there’s power in being an individual,” Diana said in a statement.

Diana Danielle: Shine On

Diana Danielle also released the official music video for Shine On which showcases the contrast in being in a place of darkness versus reaching enlightenment through a hard time in one’s life.

The MV also features a young version of Diana, braving through a singing competition along with Diana herself performing vibrantly at the end.

Previously, Diana made waves after she was featured on Australian singer, Calum Scott’s ‘Heaven’ in part of his Southeast Asia’s collaboration through Universal Music Malaysia.

Diana Danielle had also performed the song alongside Scott during his ‘Bridges’ concert on October 27 at the Plenary Hall, KLCC.

The actress first broke into the local music scene back in 2016 with the release of her first single Tentang Kita.

Diana Danielle has been in the local showbiz industry since she was 14 years old and had even won Best Supporting Actress Award at the 2017’s Malaysian Film Festival for her role in the movie Hanyut.

