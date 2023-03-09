Cameron Diaz: Drew Barrymore’s alcohol struggles were ‘difficult to watch’

There Is Something About Mary star Cameron Diaz said she gave ET star Drew Barrymore “the support she needed” during the latter’s troubles with alcohol.

Diaz said that the experience was “difficult to watch” in a Los Angeles Times profile on Barrymore.

“I knew that if we all stuck with her and gave her the support she needed, she would find her way,” Diaz, 50, added, saying she has “absolute faith” in Barrymore’s recovery.

Barrymore’s Alcohol Struggle

“You can’t even comprehend how hard it was to be her as a child, and then she shot out the other end with the ability to save herself,” she continued.

Their friendship started back when a then 14-year-old Barrymore worked at a coffee shop that Diaz frequented.

Barrymore admits her troubles began after her divorce from Will Kopelman, back in 2016.

Barrymore’s therapist quit after 10 years

The star told The Times that the problem spiralled so much that her therapist and renowned celebrity psychoanalyst Barry Michels ended their relationship after working with each other for a decade.

Focus On Her Daughters

The star reflected on the “dark place” she’s been in the past and how now she’s focused on being a mother to daughters Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8, which she calls “the role of my life.”

“I realized that just with me and my girls, I am truly happy,” she said. “I’d always thought I’d be on this hamster wheel for this whole life. But maybe there will be something different before the lights go out.”

