Leonardo DiCaprio rumoured to be dating Bradley Cooper’s ex

Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio had a ball during Coachella where he hung out with other movie stars’ exes, and now with the ex of Bradley Cooper Irina Shayk.

The pair appeared to enjoy each others’ company at the Neon Carnival, presented by Levi’s and Don Julio Tequila.

However, Shayk and DiCaprio were joined by a number of famous friends, including Stella Maxwell and DiCaprio’s longtime bestie, Toby Maguire.

Bradley Cooper and Shayk

As reported by Page Six, there are rumors that Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper are trying to have a second child together after their split in 2019. Sources claim that the couple went on a family trip and decided to expand their family, with Cooper reportedly onboard with Shayk’s desire for their daughter to have a sibling. - Advertisement - In other news, Leonardo DiCaprio recently split from Camila Morrone and has been rumored to be dating Gigi Hadid, but sources claim that neither DiCaprio nor Hadid are looking for anything serious at the moment. Hadid’s priority is reportedly her daughter, Khai, whom she shares with ex Zayn Malik.

Meeting DiCaprio for the first time

Bradley Cooper, who was in attendance at Leo’s birthday bash in November, recalled feeling a sense of jealousy when first meeting DiCaprio years ago.

In a 2012 interview with Cosmopolitan, Bradley Cooper shared that he worked as a doorman during his grad school years. He recalled a specific encounter with Leonardo DiCaprio, where he escorted the actor and seven of his friends to their hotel room. Cooper reminisced about the time when DiCaprio was at the height of his fame, during the release of “Titanic.” He noted that despite being around the same age as DiCaprio, the actor looked much younger, like a little boy. Cooper reflected on the moment, realizing how close he was to someone who seemed so far away in terms of success and notoriety.

Becoming good friends

“To this day, I can’t believe [I’m friends with him]. He’s infectious,” Cooper said. “You know when you’re with some of your friends and you just start to act like them?

“That’s what he’s like. When you’re with him, you find yourself just starting to adopt some of those mannerisms through osmosis. I draw the lime at going to get a Mohawk, though.”

