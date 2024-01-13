Diets that are popular in recent years

In our lives many of us have tried diets before. Some of the diets require elimination of certain food groups while some is about a window of eating. Here are some of the popular diets in the past few years.

Paleo

The paleo diet replicates the dietary habits of our ancient hunter-gatherer ancestors from the Paleolithic era, spanning roughly 2.5 million to 10,000 years ago. It operates on the premise that our bodies have evolved to thrive on foods available during that period and suggests that contemporary processed foods are detrimental to our health. The types of food you can eat includes meat, fruits and vegetables, nuts and seeds as well as healthy fats. In the diet you cannot consume grains, legumes, dairy or processed foods. Besides weight loss, you will experience improved blood sugar control, reduced risk of heart disease and improve gut health.

Keto

The ketogenic diet, often referred to as keto, is a dietary strategy characterized by high fat intake, moderate protein consumption, and extremely low carbohydrate intake. Its primary objective is to induce a metabolic state known as ketosis. In this state, the body shifts from its typical energy source of glucose obtained from carbohydrates to burning fat for fuel. Foods you can eat include meat, seafood, eggs, dairy, low-carb vegetables, avocados, olives, nuts and seeds, dark chocolate, as well as healthy fats and oils. You are not supposed to have grains, starchy vegetables, legumes, sugar, most fruits and processed foods.

Intermittent fasting

Intermittent fasting is about alternating between periods of eating and fasting. Unlike specific diets dictating food choices, it focuses on meal timing. It's more of a structured eating schedule rather than a defined diet plan, as it doesn't prescribe particular foods but instead emphasizes when you eat. Intermittent fasting involves alternating between periods of fasting and eating, emphasizing meal timing rather than food selection. It operates by reducing the eating window, which often leads to a decrease in overall calorie intake. Here are some of the methods: 16:8 method: Fast for 16 hours, eat within an 8-hour window (e.g., skip breakfast, eat lunch at noon, dinner by 8pm).

Fast for 16 hours, eat within an 8-hour window (e.g., skip breakfast, eat lunch at noon, dinner by 8pm). 5:2 method: Eat normally for 5 days, restrict calories (500-600) for 2 days.

Eat normally for 5 days, restrict calories (500-600) for 2 days. The Eat-Stop-Eat method involves fasting for a complete 24-hour period, either once or twice a week, as part of an intermittent fasting approach. During this fasting period, no calorie consumption occurs, followed by normal eating on non-fasting day

Time-restricted feeding: Choose a shorter daily eating window (e.g., 6-8 hours). OMAD OMAD, short for One Meal a Day, is an intermittent fasting approach where all daily calories are consumed within a single hour-long eating window. This method involves fasting for the remaining 23 hours of the day. Regarded as a more intense form of intermittent fasting compared to other approaches like 16:8 or 5:2, OMAD involves a prolonged fasting period followed by a brief, concentrated eating window. The OMAD approach consolidates all daily calories into a single meal within a specified eating window, such as having dinner between 7-8 pm. Throughout the fasting period, only zero-calorie beverages like water, black coffee, or unsweetened tea are consumed. While there are no strict dietary restrictions during the meal, emphasizing balanced, nutrient-dense foods is vital for optimal health.