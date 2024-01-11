“No one takes Novak Djokovic’s injuries seriously anymore” – A tennis pundit

Due to a concerning wrist issue, Novak Djokovic’s Australian Open title defense at the United Cup was derailed last week. Throughout Team Serbia’s matches, the World No. 1 was clearly bothered by wrist pain, which got worse in the quarterfinal matchup with Australia.

His preparation for the forthcoming Australian Open is called into question due to this ailment, which also introduces an element of unpredictability to his performance.

The 36-year-old faced Alex de Minaur in straight sets in singles but was forced to take a medical break. In spite of the setback, he gave assurances during his press conference that he has enough time to prepare for the Australian Open and hopes to reach his peak before the Grand Slam starts.

“I think I’ll be okay, to be honest,” Novak Djokovic’s said “It did have quite an impact, particularly on the forehand and serve. I have plenty of time, I think enough time to get myself in the right shape for the Australian Open.” an article from sportskeeda.com mentioned.

Djokovic wrist injury

Divergent views were generated by Novak Djokovic’s wrist injury, most notably from tennis analyst Craig Shapiro. In an interview with journalist Giri Nathan for “The Craig Shapiro Tennis Podcast,” Shapiro addressed whether Djokovic’s run at the Australian Open will be impacted by the injury.

But Shapiro remained cautious, citing Djokovic’s record of winning Majors even when playing through pain in pivotal sets.

“Until I see it compromise Novak Djokovic’s play in best-of-five, I don’t know what to believe in” – Journalist Giri Nathan covers tennis

Renowned reporter Giri Nathan echoed Craig Shapiro’s endorsement, citing Novak Djokovic’s amazing victory at the Australian Open in 2021 despite a suspected 25-mm abdominal injury.

Anxious about the forthcoming tournament, Nathan promised to wait to pass judgment on the 37-year-old’s injuries until Djokovic starts his Melbourne campaign. This balanced attitude is admirable.

Cover Photo: IG