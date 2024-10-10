Discover Siem Reap’s urban oasis: The Aviary Hotel, where luxury meets nature

Nestled in the heart of Siem Reap, The Aviary Hotel emerges as a serene haven, a sophisticated urban oasis that pays homage to nature and Cambodia’s rich tapestry of traditional crafts.

A world of luxury and warmth

This eco-friendly retreat, with its 43 thoughtfully designed rooms, invites guests into a world of luxury and warmth, where every detail tells a story of Cambodia’s vibrant birdlife through locally commissioned artwork. The hotel’s turquoise pool, a tranquil heartbeat amidst the lush greenery and blooms that cascade from overhead balconies, beckons guests to take a refreshing plunge or simply lounge and soak in the urban jungle’s embrace.

Siem Reap, a culinary gateway to Cambodia’s diverse flavors, offers a gastronomic journey that The Aviary Hotel is proud to facilitate. From traditional Khmer cuisine to contemporary delights, the city’s vibrant food scene is a feast for the senses, and The Aviary’s dining guide is your key to unlocking this treasure trove.

Perched atop The Aviary Hotel, Glide Bar offers a chic, romantic perch for sunset gazers. Its signature Cardinal cocktail and Asian-inspired dishes create a memorable night under the vibrant hues of the evening sky. Meanwhile, Asana Old Wooden House, a relic of 1960s Cambodian architecture, serves Khmer herbal cocktails in a nostalgic setting.

Unforgettable gastronomic adventure

Robam Pub Street delights with traditional Khmer cuisine and captivating dance performances, blending flavors with culture. Common Grounds Café, with its mission to empower Cambodians through vocational training, serves iced Khmer coffee with a side of community impact. The 1961, a stylish coffee shop, offers a diverse menu in a beautifully designed space, while The Flock Café, within The Aviary Hotel, serves organic coffee and teas with an Asian-inspired menu.

Fumizen, a standout for Japanese cuisine, specializes in tonkatsu, offering an immersive dining experience. Sokkhak River Lounge, above the tranquil waters, serves a diverse menu in a moody, nature-inspired interior. Butterfly Pea Restaurant, in a restored Khmer wooden house, enchants with its romantic gardens and traditional Khmer dishes. Haven, with its ocean-inspired exterior, supports the local community while offering a delightful Khmer menu.

Each venue, from the chic Glide Bar to the nostalgic Asana Old Wooden House, offers a unique slice of Siem Reap’s culinary and cultural landscape, making The Aviary Hotel the perfect launchpad for an unforgettable gastronomic adventure.