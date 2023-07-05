Experience the Ultimate Fusion of Japanese Cuisine, Entertainment, and Scenic Riverfront Dining at Ikigai Izakaya

Singapore’s culinary scene is set to be redefined at Ikigai, a contemporary izakaya that promises to revolutionise the Japanese dining experience. Nestled alongside the picturesque Singapore River, Ikigai offers patrons an unforgettable journey through its exceptional cuisine, traditional Japanese beverages, and live performances. Prepare to be enthralled as this dining establishment takes you on a gastronomic adventure like no other.

Inspired by the Japanese concept of “ikigai” – the reason for being – Ikigai aims to elevate the traditional Japanese dining experience to new heights. Since its inception in 2021, this remarkable establishment has captivated guests with its vibrant outdoor ambiance, live bands, stand-up performances, and an extensive selection of delectable food and beverage options. With every visit, Ikigai invites you to discover your own reason for being and embark on an authentic and immersive Japanese culinary journey.

Experience authenticity at Ikigai Izakaya

Step into Ikigai and be transported to the heart of Japan with every bite. Each dish tells a tale of authenticity and passion, carefully crafted by the culinary team using only the finest ingredients sourced directly from Japan. From timeless classics to innovative creations, the symphony of taste and textures on the menu harmonizes to perfection, satisfying even the most discerning palates. Indulge in mouthwatering delights like the tender Gyu Saikoro Steak, perfectly grilled Yakitori skewers, or the tantalising fusion of flavours in the Dragon Roll.

Ikigai boasts a picturesque outdoor alfresco dining area that overlooks the majestic waterscape, providing a tranquil setting for a truly immersive dining experience. For those who prefer an indoor ambiance, the edgy, air-conditioned interior with its industrial-themed decor sets the stage for an intimate and chic dining atmosphere. With nature as its backdrop and the soothing flow of water symbolizing the essence of life, Ikigai captures the perfect balance between “Yin and Yang,” offering a choice between a serene riverside experience or a vibrant indoor setting.

Director and co-owner of Ikigai, Shaye Chin, expresses their goal to create an atmosphere where diners can escape their daily routines and discover their own reason for being. With a commitment to exceptional cuisine, impeccable service, and a captivating ambiance, Ikigai aims to provide an unforgettable dining experience.

The culinary adventure at Ikigai extends beyond the delightful dishes. The menu also showcases an array of sake options, presenting the perfect accompaniment to your meal. From light and refreshing choices to those with rich rice sweetness, the sake selection complements the flavours of the cuisine, an invitation to explore and discover unique varieties. And for the sake enthusiasts, Ikigai’s latest Sake Buffet promotion offers two hours of free-flow sake from Thursdays to Saturdays, providing the perfect opportunity to taste and experience Japan’s rich sake labels.

But Ikigai doesn’t stop at food and drink. The entertainment offerings are equally exceptional. Every Monday and occasionally on Tuesdays, The Kumar Show takes the stage, featuring Singapore’s renowned and beloved Queen of Comedy. Kumar’s unique blend of quirky racial and political humour guarantees an evening filled with laughter and entertainment. On Wednesdays and Thursdays, Hadi & AL and Rahila & Sures take the spotlight, serenading guests with soulful melodies and popular hits. And when the weekend arrives, Ikigai transforms into Club iKi, where legendary DJs like Sebastian Leger, Gui Boratto, and Sasha spin their signature tunes, creating an electrifying atmosphere to dance the night away.

Conveniently located at The Riverwalk in the heart of Singapore, Ikigai welcomes guests from late afternoon until the early hours of the morning. Whether seeking a tranquil riverside experience or a chic and vibrant indoor setting, Ikigai promises to deliver an exceptional dining journey that celebrates the flavours, service, and beauty of Japanese cuisine.

For more information or to book your exceptional Izakaya experience, visit https://ikigai.sg/

