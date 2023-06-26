Platypus Cantina Transforms from Test Kitchen to Full-Fledged Gastrobar Revolutionising The Singapore Culinary Landscape at Citylink Mall

Platypus Cantina has revolutionised the local culinary scene in Singapore with its Mexican-inspired cuisine, significantly transforming from a test kitchen to a full-fledged restaurant. With its recent relocation from its old home on East Coast Road to the bustling City Link Mall, the Platypus Cantina has shown that it is more than ready to cater to more locals and tourists, bringing with them its legacy of signature drinks, Mexican-inspired dishes with local twists, and their traditional favourites.

The Platypus Cantina Revolution

The new location offers spacious dining spaces, including private rooms and alfresco spaces designed to make guests’ events and occasions more memorable.

The team expanded further by introducing Platypus Kitchen at Bugis Junction, providing a comprehensive dining experience centred around exquisite pasta and Mediterranean cuisine.

However, the emergence of Platypus Cantina in the vibrant surroundings of East Coast Road truly captivated the locals’ hearts. The gastrobar quickly made waves by introducing a fusion of creative cocktails and an extensive menu of Mexican-inspired delights. While embracing innovation, Platypus Cantina stayed true to its roots, preserving popular mainstays and signature drinks that had won over the local community.

Platypus Cantina serves a variety of tapas designed for communal eating, proving that food is best when shared. Every bite is a gastronomic delight, from the fiery and delicious Angry Chicken Wings to the crispy Beer Battered Shrimp Poppers. The Char-Grilled Truffle Beef Cubes, Colorado Calamari Rings, Mexican Soft Shell Crabby, and Flame-Charred Baby Octopus are all crowd favourites.

Platypus Cantina, famed in the East for its vast range of Margaritas and Micheladas, carries its legacy at the new location. Signature drinks include the Hell’s Angel Spicy Margarita, Micheladas (a fusion of various sauces, aromatic spices, fiery chillis, and luscious fruit purees), and the Classic Dark & Stormy (El Dorado 12-year-old rum, handcrafted ginger syrup, and a zing of lime).

With various seating zones, including alfresco spaces and private rooms, guests can enjoy a warm and inviting ambience while creating joyful experiences with friends, family, and loved ones. From celebrating life’s milestones to hosting company gatherings or networking events, the spacious dining space accommodates every occasion.

The vision

Grace Chua, the General Manager of Platypus Cantina, shares the vision behind the establishment: “Platypus Cantina is more than just great food and drinks. We aim to craft an experience that lingers in the hearts and minds of our customers.”

Platypus Cantina’s transformation from a test kitchen to a full-fledged gastro bar marks a significant milestone in the culinary scene of Singapore. With its Mexican-inspired cuisine, exceptional drinks, and dedication to delivering a remarkable dining experience, Platypus Cantina continues to shape and elevate the local culinary landscape.

More information at https://platypuscantina.net/

