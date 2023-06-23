Perk Up Your Work Week and Celebrate the Weekend with Refreshed Set Lunch Specials at Jack’s Place

Jack’s Place, the iconic, household name for sizzling steaks and affordable lunch specials, has revamped its Value Set Lunch selection to include a wide range of tasty options. The Value Set Lunch, which includes Garlic Bread, Day’s Soup, Choice of Main Course, Day’s Dessert and Coffee or Tea, offers a choice of 10 different main course options, starting from $9.90++. The new menu is curated based on popular demand and is specially catered to working adults and families. Diners can enjoy flavourful options like N.Z. Striploin Steak with Chasseur Sauce, N.Z. Striploin Steak with Tarragon Garlic Sauce, Roasted Half Chicken with Signature Sambal Sauce, Asian Spiced Chicken, and Grilled Fillet of Fish with Mango Cream Sauce, among others.

Win a year-long supply of Value Set Lunches at Jack’s Place

But wait, there’s more! To celebrate the revamped menu, Jack’s Place is offering diners the chance to win a year-long supply of Value Set Lunches. 38 lucky diners will be chosen from those who order any Set Lunch between May 1 and May 31. The promotion is a nod to the first Value Western Set Lunch that Jack’s Place served in 1968 for $3.80.

Jack’s Place also offers an Everyday Set Lunch, which is available daily from 11am – 5pm. It features six popular a la carte menu items with Complimentary Garlic Bread, Soup of the Day, Single scoop of Gelato or Day’s Dessert and a drink. Seniors aged 60 and above enjoy $3 off with any order of either the N.Z Ribeye Steak or Barramundi Fish from this Set Lunch selection.

The Healthier Choice Set is perfect for those looking for a lighter option. For $9.90++, diners can choose either a Caesar Salad with Lava Egg or Teriyaki Chicken Salad with Coffee or Tea.

- Advertisement -

For those who are looking for something more indulgent, the Signature Hainanese Oxtail Stew Set Lunch is a crowd favourite. Priced at $19.30++, the oxtail is braised in rich stock and slow-cooked until it is fall-off-the-bone tender. The dish is served with Garlic Bread, Soup of the Day, Day’s Dessert and Coffee or Tea. The Oxtail Stew Set is available exclusively at three outlets on selected days from 11am – 5pm, and only while stocks last: Tuesdays at 321 Clementi, Wednesdays at Bras Basah Complex, and Thursdays at Parkway Parade.

Committed to serving quality food

Jack’s Place is committed to serving quality food and creating memorable dining experiences. The restaurant has grown alongside Singaporeans and the nation, and is now a local, home-grown business. Whether you are looking for lunch with colleagues, an intimate lunch with a loved one or a gathering with family and friends, Jack’s Place has something to offer all ages. The restaurant’s menu items are curated based on popular demand and are specially catered to working adults and families. With a wide variety of menu items, there is always a dish that will agree with the most discerning palate.

Jack’s Place is not only a great place to enjoy lunch but also an affordable one. For just $9.90++, you can enjoy a delicious, healthy meal that won’t break the bank. With the chance to win a year-long supply of Value Set Lunches, now is the perfect time to visit Jack’s Place and try the new menu items. Don’t miss out on this exciting promotion and the opportunity to indulge in delectable Western cuisine.

For more information, visit www.jacksplace.com.sg.

Read More News

- Advertisement -

The photo above is from Jack’s Place

Related Posts