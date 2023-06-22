PetCubes Unveils Revolutionary ‘Veterinary Support Diet’ Range for Dogs with Special Health Needs

The introduction of PetCubes’ ‘Veterinary Support Diet’ range aims to provide a groundbreaking solution for dogs with special health needs. These diets are designed to support the unique nutritional requirements of pets with specific health conditions, such as kidney disease, cancer, pancreatitis, and digestive issues. Trialed in collaboration with Temasek Polytechnic, the Veterinary Support Diet range offers a fresh, nutrient-rich alternative to the traditional ultra-processed choices dominating the veterinary diet market.

PetCubes Support Range

The Veterinary Support Diet range consists of four meticulously formulated diets, each tailored to address a specific health issue. The diets are as follows:

Ketogenic Diet: This diet supports a dog’s ketone energy metabolism, nourishes the immune system, detox pathways, and includes functional foods with nutrigenomic potential. It has been trialed on dogs suffering from cancer and has shown benefits for dogs with health issues like diabetes and epilepsy. Renal Support Diet: Designed for dogs with declining kidney function, this diet features high-quality protein, low phosphorous and sodium levels, and high potassium content. It was trialed on dogs with chronic kidney disease. Pancreas Support Diet: Developed to assist dogs with pancreatitis, this easily digestible, low-fat diet is controlled in soluble carbohydrates and supplemented with digestive enzymes. Digestive Support Diet: Tailored for dogs with sensitive digestive systems and chronic diarrhoea, this diet contains a novel protein source and high soluble fibres to soothe and support gut health. It was trialed on dogs with chronic diarrhoea, often a symptom of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

These diets have undergone rigorous trials to ensure efficacy and meet all dietary requirements. Dr Francis Cabana, Director of Nutrition at PetCubes and a renowned PhD wildlife nutritionist, spearheaded the development of these diets. Pet owners are advised to consult their veterinarians to determine which diet is best suited for their dog’s unique health needs, as the diets in this range are only sold via prescription from PetCubes’ veterinary partners.

PetCubes’ Veterinary Support Diets

PetCubes’ Veterinary Support Diets distinguish themselves by focusing on preserving the bioavailability of proteins and micronutrients. They use human consumption grade ingredients, carefully selected for their specific nutrients and health benefits. The diets do not contain cheap or filler ingredients, providing a safe and nutritionally balanced option for dogs. The range includes a variety of proteins, such as beef, chicken, pork, and kangaroo meats, catering to different palates and addressing allergies.

The cube-shaped meals of the Veterinary Support Diet range streamline feeding routines and allow for precise portions. State-of-the-art blast freezing technology is employed to preserve the nutritional benefits of the ingredients, eliminating the need for preservatives while maintaining freshness and nutritional value. The diets also incorporate functional foods with documented abilities to upregulate cancer-fighting or cancer-preventing genes and downregulate cancer-promoting genes.

PetCubes prioritizes safety and transparency, preparing all meals at their Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) approved facility. Each meal is individually packed and sealed using high-speed machines and high barrier seals to ensure freshness and quality. The company also employs curbside recyclable packaging, demonstrating their commitment to environmental conservation and reducing their carbon footprint.

To ensure appropriate usage and support the recovery of dogs, PetCubes’ Veterinary Support Diets are available exclusively through licensed veterinarians. Pet owners can find a list of veterinary partners on PetCubes’ website and consult with them to determine the most suitable diet for their dog’s health condition. Veterinary partners may require a consultation or review of the dog’s latest blood reports to ensure the diets are appropriate and supportive.

The Veterinary Support Diet range will be available from July 4, 2023. For more information, interested individuals can visit PetCubes’ website at www.petcubes

The photo above is from PetCubes

