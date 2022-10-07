Disney World not the most magical place in the world anymore for many

- Advertisement -

It appears Disney World no longer has the mass appeal it once did according to a survey. Fans of the park say it isn’t what it used to be and a visit to the park often leaves them disappointed.

According to a survey by time2play inflation rates and rising costs for basic needs have pushed budgets to the brink. This means there’s hardly anything left over for entertainment and big, expensive theme parks like Disney World would definitely feel the loss.

Time2play also interviewed loyal park fans on how they felt about the ever-increasing cost of everything at the park from ticket prices to food.

“To learn how Disney World fans have been affected by the rampant price increases, we asked nearly 2,000 self-described Disney World enthusiasts how they’re feeling about the rising cost of a vacation to Disney World.

“We also asked if new profit-driving services such as Genie+, are changing how they feel about the most magical place on earth.

The findings were were not good with many families saying that it had definitely lost its magic.

“What used to be a rite of passage trip for middle-class American children has evolved into a luxury getaway for the privileged among us,” said time2play in their findings.

According to statistics, 68.3% of people say the rampant price increase has made it feel like Disney World has lost its magic. Additionally 92.6% of Disney World enthusiasts said that they believe the cost of a Disney vacation is now out of reach for the average family.

“Among our respondents, 48.3% report postponing a trip to Disney World in recent years due to price increases. Those who are still planning to go said they expect their next trip to cost 35.7% more on average than their previous visit.”

Time2play states that when Magic Kingdom opened in 1971 the price of a ticket was just $3.50 where as now a visit to the park cost between $109 and $159.

Taking into account inflation, the increase is still astronomical for an average family.

