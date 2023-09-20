Distressed woman delivers baby at 50 Cent’s concert in Ridgefield

Some individuals are willing to go to great lengths to attend a 50 Cent concert without a ticket, it appears. According to reports, a woman recently gave birth to a daughter during the rapper’s performance at the RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater in Washington state.

Distressed woman too far along to be moved

Sources indicate that arena medics responded to a distressed woman in the crowd, only to discover that she was in labour and too far along to be moved. Consequently, event staff created a makeshift barrier around her, creating a ‘human curtain’ before using sheets for privacy while the baby was born on-site. Both the mother and child were subsequently transported to the hospital, with the latest update confirming their well-being.

While it may seem like an unusual turn of events, it’s not uncommon for fans to go into labour at concerts. For instance, a woman recently experienced contractions at a Pink concert at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, and eventually had to walk nearly a mile to the hospital due to concert-related traffic issues. She then gave birth to a son. In 2022, another woman gave birth to a son during a Metallica concert in Brazil, coinciding with the band’s performance of their signature song, “Enter Sandman.”

Eventful tour

Despite these obstetric surprises, 50 Cent’s tour has been eventful in other ways. Previously, a guest artist, Lil Wayne, abruptly left his show at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles after an alleged altercation with a tour staffer backstage. He was supposed to make a surprise appearance during the “In Da Club” rapper’s performance. Additionally, at the same concert, 50 Cent inadvertently caused a commotion when he threw a microphone that hit a radio personality in the forehead.

