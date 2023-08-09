DJ Casper of ‘Cha Cha Slide’ fame has died at 58

DJ Casper, renowned for his creation of the immensely popular dance track “Cha Cha Slide,” has passed away at the age of 58, as reported by the BBC. His wife, Kim, confirmed to Chicago’s ABC7, the first to break the news, that he succumbed to cancer after a seven-year battle on Monday.

Born and raised in Chicago as Willie Perry Jr., DJ Casper conceived “Cha Cha Slide” in 1998 for his nephew’s aerobics class, initially titled “Casper Slide Pt. 1.”

Popular at local fitness clubs

The song gained traction within local fitness clubs, leading to a re-release in 2000 as “Casper Slide Pt. 2,” which began receiving radio airplay.

Eventually, Chicago’s M.O.B. Records became involved, propelling the track to widespread fame in the city by 2004 and subsequently across the globe. The song achieved significant success, topping the U.K. Singles chart, as well as the dance charts in Scotland and Ireland that same year.

Casper: Kidney and liver cancer

The singer was diagnosed with kidney and liver cancer in 2016. In a May interview with ABC7’s Samantha Chatman, he shared insights into his health struggles. Despite his challenges, he remained determined to persevere, highlighting his weight loss and unwavering resolve.

Casper expressed his aspiration for “Cha Cha Slide” to convey a positive message to individuals facing adversity, particularly those battling cancer. He encouraged anyone confronting the disease to recognize that they possess the strength to triumph over it and to keep dancing to the “Cha Cha Slide.”

Frequently wearing white

Casper was born on May 31, 1965. He was an American DJ, hype man and songwriter. His name Casper was because he will wear an all-white attire commonly on stage.

The musician made a cameo as a DJ in the hit TV series Orange Is the New Black, in season 6. He was part of Crazy Eyes’ hallucination of the prisoners and guards dancing to his song.

