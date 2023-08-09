Republican senator Marsha Blackburn tweets that Bidenomics is failing the American people 

Republicans are vehemently unhappy with the Democrats, and it is crystal clear. It appears that Senator Marsha Blackburn tweeted about the failure of Bidenomics. She claims that prices have gone up by 16.6% and wages have gone down by 3%. Following that, her statement is riling up liberals all over America.

Just last month, she was tweeting similar things regarding Biden’s economic policies. According to MSNBC News, which claims that Marsha Blackburn has a reputation for embracing far-right conspiracy theories. The Tennessee Republican tweets, “A reminder that our economy was on the rise when Joe Biden took office. The economic crisis we’re facing is due to his intentional failed policies.”

Furthermore, dissecting this statement is quite perplexing according to the news site. They question her by stating that she needs to acknowledge that the Democratic party is improving the U.S economy.

Marsha Blackburn receiving support from conservative Americans

In the US, interest rates on household items are skyrocketing. In just 1 year, the average interest rate on credit card debt has gone from 14% to 21%+. New car loan rates went from 4% to 8% while used car loan rates are at 12%+. Mortgage rates are at a fresh high of 7.2%, up… — MGM (@not2much4mee) August 8, 2023

- Advertisement -

Conservatives claim that the household items for the average American are rising rapidly. A Twitter user states that the interest rates for credit cards are raising from 14% to 21%. The user then adds that the interest rates for homes and cars have risen significantly since Biden took to power.

She does NOTHING except Twitter inane Fox News bytes all day. Never offers any solutions or ideas for change. She is a totally useless representative for her constituents. — Joanne Tillman (@JoanneTillman19) August 8, 2023

However, liberals are vehemently against her. Democrat supporters claim that she is spreading misinformation and that raising minimum wages and fighting against major corporations is the way to go. Furthermore, the liberal user claims that the economy is stronger than ever.

What inflation has he reduced ? It’s a genuine question politics aside — Brandon Ferrell (@MyNamesJEFF9336) August 8, 2023

- Advertisement -

Other Democrats are listing down the enactments and acts that President Biden is introducing to the American people. They claim that inflation is dropping down faster than ever before. However, conservatives are yet to see any results from this. A conservative Twitter user is asking whether inflation has reduced as they don’t feel it as such.

Read More News

Related Posts