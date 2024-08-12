Donald Trump gets called out for use of Celine Dion song at rally

Donald Trump used Celine Dion’s famous song from the Titanic hit movie, “My Heart Will Go On” at his campaign rally on August 9.

Dion’s representatives say that the use of her song was unauthorized. The song was used at the rally which took place in Bozeman, Montana. The Canadian singer’s representatives said that they do not endorse the use of her music for such events at all.

Her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada, became aware of it on Saturday.

In a statement posted on X and on her Instagram accounts, Dion said, “Today, Celine Dion’s management team and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc, became aware of the unauthorized usage of the video, recording, musical performance, and likeness of Celine Dion singing ‘My Heart Will Go On’ at a Donald Trump/JD Vance campaign rally in Montana.

“In no way is this use authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use… And really, THAT song?”

At the event, gigantic screens played Dion’s iconic song with her face in the background.

In compliance with copyright law, political campaigns must receive a public performance license from organizations like Broadcast Music Inc or the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers.

Singers usually sign all encompassing licensing agreements giving sports stadiums and arenas the right to play their songs.

Dion was last seen performing at the Paris Olympics two weeks ago. It was her first performance since 2020 as she has been suffering from stiff person syndrome since 2022. The disease is a rare ailment that affects the nervous system, brain and spinal cord and is a neurological disorder. Dion performed Edith Piaf’s L’Hymne a l’amour’ to resounding cheers from the crowd.

Many singers and pop groups have objected to the use of their music for Trump’s presidential campaigns. These include Rihanna, The Rolling Stones, Ozzy Osbourne, Queen and George Harrison’s estate.

Trump is not the only Republican to be asked by singers not to use their songs. Last year, Eminem told Republican presidential candidate at the time, Vivek Ramasamy to stop using his songs.

According to a BBC report, legally politicians in the United States do not always need direct permission from musicians to use their songs.

Their campaigns are allowed to purchase licensing packages from music rights organizations which give them legal access to millions of songs.

But singers and artists can remove their music from the list to prevent others from using their music.