Who are Kamala Harris’ and Donald Trump’s biggest celebrity supporters?

Celebrities and politics often go hand in hand these days with many a politician relying on their fan base to increase votes in their favour.

Kamala Harris fans

On August 4, celebrities like Ben Stiller, John Stamos, Ed Helms, Tiffany Haddish, Ike Barinholtz, Nick Offerman and Jane Fonda got online on a Zoom call for a virtual rally that raised some half a million dollars for the Kamala Harris campaign.

Other keen supporters of Harris include George Clooney, who earlier wrote an op-ed piece asking Joe Biden to step down. Barbra Streisand says Harris has her vote as she will fight for reproductive rights, and musician John Legend posted that he was “so ready” for Harris to be president.

Democrat supporters who are all in for Harris include Rosie O’Donnell, Jamie Lee Curtis and Robert De Niro. De Niro’s last comment was a narration in a Biden campaign advertisement where he said that “there is nothing more important for our country than defeating Donald Trump at the ballot box.”

Singer Kesha said she is supporting Harris in the November elections, and when asked her opinion about JD Vance, she simply said, “f—- that man”.

Beyonce also recently announced that she has set aside $4 million to donate to the Kamala Harris campaign.

President Jimmy Carter, who is 99 years old, says he hopes to make it to his 100th birthday just so he can vote for Kamala Harris.

Trump backers

In the Republican camp, there’s musician Kid Rock who went all out to talk about his support for Trump at the Republican National Convention (RNC) last month.

Similarly, former WWF wrestler Hulk Hogan and UFC President Dana White have said they are supporting Trump.

Reality television star Amber Rose also gave a speech at the RNC explaining just why she was supporting Trump.

Country music stars Chris Janson and Jason Aldean also say they are backing Trump all the way.

Rapper 50 Cent’s 2023 song Many Men (Wish Death) started trending online after the assassination attempt on Trump. The rapper then put Trump’s face on the cover of his album “Get Rich or Die Tryin”.

Billionaires Elon Musk and Steve Wynn have been vocal about supporting Trump with Musk committing to big donations to his campaign.

No clear endorsement yet

Some big celebrity names have not come out to endorse either one of the candidates. This includes Taylor Swift, who pledged her support for Biden in the last election but has not said anything about Harris so far.

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg has also not said anything, calling it a decision that was “too important to rush”.

Other big-name celebrities who are all big supporters of Biden but have not said anything about Harris yet include actors like Julia Roberts and Jack Black, television personality and comedian Jimmy Kimmel and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.