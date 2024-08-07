Kamala Harris choosing Tim Walz as running mate has activated the Swifties

Taylor Swift fans are on cloud nine with Kamala Harris’ announcement on her vice presidential pick for the upcoming elections.

Harris made the announcement on Aug 6, and Swifties have been flooding the internet with proof of Walz being a huge fan himself.

One message on X resurfaced of Walz complaining with a photo of his cat looking sad with the caption, “Afton after being online all day and not getting Taylor Swift tickets.”. The message was posted in November 2022 after Ticketmaster messed up the sale for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

Ticketmaster’s system had crashed because of the huge demand for Swift concert tickets and attacks from bots, which were trying to buy tickets for resale at higher prices.

Because of what happened with Ticketmaster, Walz in fact started to advocate more strongly for consumer rights and anti-monopoly regulations.

He also signed the ‘Taylor Swift bill’ in May this year. It guarantees that people buying tickets online for concerts, sporting events and other live events in Minnesota will be guaranteed more transparency and protection.

Whether it’s a Timberwolves game or a Taylor Swift concert, you deserve transparency around pricing when buying tickets online. I just signed HF 1989 into law – strengthening consumer protections for fans by banning hidden fees and cracking down on fraudulent ticket sales. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) May 7, 2024

The new law requires ticket sellers to disclose all fees up front and prohibit resellers from selling more than one copy of a ticket, among other measures. It will apply to tickets purchased in Minnesota as well as other states, for concerts or live events held in Minnesota.

In fact, Walz also declared two days as Taylor Swift Days in Minnesota last year, June 23 and 24. These were in celebration of the Eras Tour happening at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

“As followers of music and Taylor Swift’s fans know all too well, Swift is one of the world’s most influential, top-earning artist in the music and entertainment industry,” said Walz on X with a pun on the word all too well which refers to Swift’s song.

The fan account @Swifties4Kamala also showed enthusiasm for Walz being chosen as the VP pick.

“A proclamation for ’Taylor Swift Days’? That’s our man!”, read the post.

In honor of Walz, some fans also made friendship bracelets in a tribute to him.

Taylor Swift isn’t the only singer who earned Walz staunch support. Last year Walz also declared July 20 Beyonce Day as she arrived in Minnesota for her Renaissance World Tour.

Taylor Swift has not said anything about who she endorses to date. In 2020, she endorsed Joe Biden. Her view of Donald Trump was that he is responsible for “stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism.”