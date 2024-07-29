Donald Trump not committing to debate with Harris, Obama endorses Harris

The Trump campaign says it will not commit to a general election debate with Harris until the Democrats make a formal decision on their nominee.

Trump communications director Steven Cheung said, “Given the continued political chaos surrounding Crooked Joe Biden and the Democrat Party, general election debates cannot be finalized until Democrats formally decide on their nominee.”

Cheung also said that he believed that there is a strong feeling in the Democrat party that Kamala Harris is a Marxist fraud and they are waiting for someone better.

Previously Trump and Biden had agreed to June 27 and Sept 10 as debate dates.

Harris said that Trump’s seems to be backpedalling. “I have agreed to the previously agreed upon Sept 10 debate. Now, here he is backpedalling, and I’m ready, and. I think the voters deserve to see the split screen that exists in this race on a debate stage, and so I’m ready. Let’s go.”

Meanwhile, Barack and Michelle Obama have given Harris their endorsement. It was announced on Friday (July 26) with a video clip where Harris was seen taking a phone call from the Obamas that went as follows:

“We called to say Michelle and I couldn’t be prouder to endorse you and do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office,” said Barack.

Michelle then comes on the line and says, “I can’t have this phone call without saying to my girl, Kamala, I am proud of you. This is going to be historic.”

Harris replied,” This means so much to me. I am looking forward to doing this with the two of you, Doug and I both, and getting out there, being on the road. But most of all, I just wanna tell you that the words you have spoken and the friendship that you have given over all these years mean more than I can express.”

The election is scheduled to take place on November 5.

The Obamas’ endorsement was expected but did not happen very fast. They waited to make sure Harris was the right candidate and confidence seemed to grow after she raised more than $120 million in funds.

With Obama’s endorsement, Harris has now secured support from all the major Democrat and party leaders in Congress. She has secured endorsement from more than 40 state delegations, which is more than the number of delegates required for her to win the nomination.

According to the Democratic National Committee new rules, the nominee will be selected as early as Aug 1 and the candidate has until Aug 7 to choose her vice presidential candidate.

The Democratic National Convention will take place from August 19 to August 22 in Chicago.