Donald Trump calls Kamala Harris a ‘radical left lunatic’

Donald Trump spoke at a rally in North Carolina on July 25 and he went for the kill where his new opponent Kamala Harris is concerned.

This was Trump’s first rally since Vice President Kamala Harris took over as the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee from Joe Biden.

Trump, who was speaking in Charlotte, called her “lying Kamala” and tried to show her up as “the most incompetent and far-left vice president in American history”.

In fact, he called her a “radical left lunatic”.

His exact words were that she had been “… the ultra-liberal driving force behind every single Biden catastrophe. She is a radical left lunatic who will destroy our country if she ever gets the chance to get into office.”

Trump even said that she was more liberal than Bernie Sanders.

His biggest criticism of her during the 90-minute speech was that she had failed in border security and crime-fighting.

It appears that the game plan for Trump, where Harris is concerned, is to pigeonhole her into some kind of definition of what he thinks of her, as she is not as well known as Biden. This tactic is not an unusual one for him where he repeats something again and again until it sounds like the truth.

Trump’s campaign spokesperson and senior adviser Steven Cheung said that the former president’s team was ready to go for the jugular as soon as Harris announced that she was taking over from Biden.

“There wasn’t any surprise. We were prepared for it. We had all our assets ready. We had all our content ready. It didn’t surprise anyone,” said Cheung to reporters.

Harris spoke about her role as a prosecutor during an earlier rally and said that she was used to dealing with Trump’s type, referring to his 34 felony convictions and various other things he had done or reputed to have done.

“Predators who abused women, fraudsters who ripped off consumers, cheaters who broke the rules for their own gain. So, hear me when I say I know Donald Trump’s type,” she had emphasized.

Trump made reference to what she had said at the Charlotte rally arguing that he didn’t think people were going to buy it.

He also called her “one of the worst prosecutors in history” and claimed that “she destroyed San Francisco.”

Trump has the support of the National Association of Police Organisations. The group’s president, Michael McHale, gave Trump his endorsement on stage.

The Harris campaign summed up his speech as “unhinged, weird and rambling”. The campaign said that the American people aren’t going to be fooled or distracted by his words.