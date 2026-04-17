Crispy Ribs, Tender Beef: Chef Wen Is a Hidden Gem in Lentor

In today’s fast-paced world, finding food that offers both comfort and quality can feel like a matter of luck. Fortunately, Chef Wen Chinese Restaurant delivers exactly that, with an exceptional menu of classic Chinese dishes, a pleasant atmosphere, and a genuine passion for cooking. Whether you are dropping by for a quick lunch, gathering with family for dinner, or simply enjoying a quiet meal alone, Chef Wen offers something to suit every occasion.

Located at the new Lentor Modern, Chef Wen restaurant has a warm and inviting atmosphere. The interior is designed to make guests feel comfortable and relaxed, with a balance of simple elegance and cozy charm. Another highlight of Chef Wen is its focus on consistency and quality. Unlike many places, this restaurant is proud to deliver great taste and service every day, even when standards elsewhere may vary. The kitchen team works diligently to maintain high standards, ensuring that each plate meets expectations. This dedication has helped build a strong reputation and a loyal customer base.

Chef Wen serves range of Chinese dishes infused with Southeast Asian influence, creating a dining experience that is both comforting and refreshingly innovative. Among their standout dishes from the menu are Typhoon Shelter-Style Fried Pork Ribs, Braised Beef with Xinjiang Naan and Chilled Sweet & Sour Pork with Fruits.

Typhoon Shelter-Style Fried Pork Ribs

Typhoon Shelter-Style Fried Pork Ribs, this dish features crispy fried pork ribs tossed with golden garlic, chili, and a mix of fragrant spices, creating a deep and savoury taste. Crispy on the outside yet tender and juicy on the inside. This makes it a memorable highlight and an excellent choice for sharing.

Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

Braised Beef with Xinjiang Naan

Another highlight is the Braised Beef served with Xinjiang Naan. The beef is slow-cooked until incredibly tender, allowing the rich spices to penetrate deeply. Served alongside soft, fluffy Xinjiang-style naan, the combination is both hearty and satisfying. Together, they create a harmonious balance of flavour and texture that reflects a blend of tradition and modern creativity.

Chilled Sweet and Sour Pork with Fruits

Chilled Sweet and Sour Pork with Fruits offer a creative twist on a classic Chinese favourite. The addition of fruits brings a modern, slightly tangy sweetness that may not suit everyone’s taste but feels special.

These dishes are standouts not just for its delicious taste but also because these flavours are exclusively unique to Singapore.

Chef Wen brings a refined take on culinary tradition, expertly blending Chinese heritage with Southeast Asian flavours to create a beautiful connection between cultures all on one plate. More than just a place to dine, Chef Wen restaurant offers an experience filled with flavour, warmth, and genuine care. Every dish tells a story, each flavour has a purpose, and meals are crafted for great taste and lasting satisfaction. With its delicious cuisine, welcoming atmosphere, and consistent quality, it has become a favourite choice for many. It is not just a restaurant; it is a place where great food, comfort, and friendly service combine to make every visit special and something you want to come back to.